FNM: ‘No trickle down effect to evidence economic growth’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Shadow Minister Kwasi Thompson expressed concerns Wednesday morning that Bahamians are not feeling the impact of the economic rebound which was outlined in a report released by The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) on Tuesday.

The report notes that while The Bahamas’ economic recovery, since Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, has yet to match the second quarter of 2019 where real GDP stood at $3.4 billion dollars. The BNSI report also revealed that “the most notable real QGDP growth in this period was a 9.9 percent increase, which occurred in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.”

The BNSI noted that “The first quarter of 2023 registered $3.26 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in 2019.”

“The quarterly totals indicate a continuous move toward a complete recovery of the Bahamian economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Thompson, while acknowledging the increase in GDP and the surge in tourism business, expressed concerns that residents are still grappling with inflationary pressures that contribute to the high cost of living, while also accusing the Davis administration of not doing enough to soften the blow of inflation on residents.