FNM names two more candidates

Seymour named for Seabreeze, Percentie for Englerston

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) last night named two more candidates vying for office in the next general election, bringing the total number of candidates to 35.

The newly ratified candidates include Maxine Seymour for Seabreeze, replacing incumbent Lanisha Rolle, and Quintin Percentie for Englerston.

In March, Rolle would not confirm whether she was seeking re-nomination from the party.

At the time, she said she was being patient and “trusting the process” after resigning from Cabinet in February. She has not provided a reason for her resignation.

He will showdown against Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, who was among four PLP members who held onto their seats in the last general election that saw the Free National Movement sweep the polls, winning 35 seats.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Seymour said her focus is on young people, their development and empowerment, as well as ensuring The Bahamas

“I’ve had an opportunity to meet a few of the children of Seabreeze and to me, this election is about them,” she said shortly after her ratification.

“It’s about the children and the youth in the constituency, their future, their safety, their community because at the end of the day, The Bahamas is not about us. We’re only stewards of The Bahamas, temporary stewards. We have to build a future for the generations to come and I want to make a difference in Seabreeze for the children of that area.

She said she intends to make a practicable change in the community and entering “politics is the most effective way to do that”.

Seymour, an alumna of St Anne’s High School, served as president of the school’s Student Christian Movement, and was a member of Kiwanis-sponsored Keywanettes, and the pilot-sponsored Anchor Club.

She received a Bachelor of Arts degree, before pursuing graduate studies at the University of the West Indies, Jamaica in 2005.

She earned a Master of Arts degree with distinction in Communication for Social and Behavior Change at UWI before returning to The Bahamas.

As a communication expert with more than 25 years of experience in the field, Seymour has worked across a range of industries, government, retail, franchise, corporate, media, health, insurance, and banking.

She is a Rotaract, the youngest vice president of the FNM’s Women’s Association in the late 1990s, and a former member of the party’s Torchbearers Youth Association.

Seymour a married to Rico Seymour.

They have four children.