FNM Leader on crime wave, ‘govt must act now’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard, via a statement issued late Monday night, said “The government appears lost, unable to act alone or work with community partners to stop the violence that’s devastating our communities.” His comments followed a triple homicide which unfolded within the Fox Hill community after 4:00 o’clock Monday afternoon.

The fatal shooting incident pushed the country’s murder count 102 for the year.

Pintard said, “Their (government’s) lack of coordination or urgency to address these tragedies is only fueling fear and anxiety about what may happen tomorrow.”

“This is not the time for paralysis. Now is the time for action.”

The FNM leader called on government to take a harder look at the granting of bail, expedite trials, disrupt all illegal activities including drug houses, gun hubs, and other illegal operations. He also noted that the crime crisis requires urgent collaboration.

“Churches, civic groups, businesses, government officials, and private citizens all have a role to play. We must treat this as the crisis it is,” he said.

The FNM leader’s statement concluded by stating, “People must be able to trust politicians and law enforcement so that genuine cooperation can be achieved – to put it bluntly, people don’t want to feel like they’re wasting their time sharing critical information that can help authorities prevent crime, or solve incidents after they occur.”

“Only action will reverse this worrying spiral of violent crime.”