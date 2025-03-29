FNM Leader mobilizes team to battle GB blaze

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement (FNM) Leader, and Member of Parliament for Marco City, Michael Pintard, and a team of volunteers, wrapped up nearly 12 hours of work on the ground, as of 12:00am Saturday, to assist with extinguishing a massive blaze on Grand Bahama; the party leader mobilized a team of partners and volunteers on Friday afternoon to assist the Grand Bahama community with extinguishing a fire which erupted near the Queen’s Highway sometime between 1pm and 2pm March 28, 2025.

In an update from Pintard, as of 9:00 am Saturday, he said, “When our team wrapped up for the day just before midnight, I felt a mix of emotions. Yesterday was a difficult sight.”

“This morning, I am grateful. Grateful that we know no lives were lost and the community of Grand Bahama once again stepped up to the plate in a time of crisis.”

He continued, “When I say we are unstoppable together, this is what I’m talking about. When Bahamians turn to each other instead of on each other—Neighbors, volunteers, policymakers, corporate and civic partners—our communities are stronger.”

Pintard noted that “Initial assessments are ongoing, and our team remains in close coordination with the lead fire response agencies and local residents to address any remaining hotspots or unresolved fire-related concerns.”

“We’re asking for your patience as we seek to respond to every inquiry. As a reminder, our team hotline is 602-0975.”