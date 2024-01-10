FNM leader delivers speech and books at GB primary school

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard delivered a Majority Rule Day speech at a special ceremony held at the Maurice E. Moore Primary School on Monday, January 8th, 2024.

Pintard educated students on the significant milestones achieved in 1967, which resulted in the country’s citizenry gaining the right to determine their leaders by electing officials to govern.

Pintard enlightened students by pointing out the importance of everyone’s vote, stating that it matters.

“It is imperative that you understand the concepts of Majority Rule-namely that both the perspectives of males and females should be equally and seriously considered and regardless of one’s race, socioeconomic background and the circumstances of your parents’ birth, every person has great value and much to positively contribute to the growth and development of the Bahamas,” Pintard said.

Encouraging students to delve into the rich history of the Bahamas by reading, Pintard presented the school with an array of books authored by Bahamians.