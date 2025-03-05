FNM leader calls Public Disclosure Commission into account

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has called on The Public Disclosures Committee to be more compliant with its obligation to publish a summary of public officials’ declarations once reviewed amid concerns that some officials are blatantly disregarding the Public Disclosure Act.

Pintard reminded the committee, led by Bishop Victor Cooper, of its responsibility as

he accused the body of refusing to release the names of Members of Parliament who have not complied.

His comments came as Cooper revealed several senators and senior public officials failed to meet the March 1st disclosure deadline last year, while 90 percent of parliamentarians complied. Officials never revealed who failed to declare.

Pintard also dismissed Cooper blaming the committee’s stagnant movement concerning the processing disclosures on office inaccessibility and facility issues.

He said: “A problem with the office does not affect all of us filling out the information and sending it in.”