NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Leader of The Free National Movement (FNM) Michael Pintard asserted Wednesday morning that the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) should not only suspend the Grand Bahama Power Company’s (GBPC) power rate increase request, but he said it should be taken off the table completely.

The GBPA, via a press release issued yesterday, said review of the rate increase will remain suspended “until GBPC demonstrates significant improvement in power reliability”.