FNM highlights achievements of Ed Bethel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a statement that described him as a “consummate professional”, the Free National Movement expressed its condolences this week over the passing of Eldred ‘Ed’ Bethel.

“It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Eldred “Ed” Bethel, the broadcast journalist and diplomat, a consummate professional who served in both areas with distinction and honor,” the statement read.

“The veteran journalist helped to set the standard for journalism in The Bahamas and was part of the Big Three at ZNS where, along with the late Sir Charles Carter and the late Dr. Calsey Johnson, they were the first Bahamians to practice journalism at the national broadcaster.

“While Mr Bethel began his career in journalism at The Tribune under the tutelage of the late Sir Etienne Dupuch, he distinguished himself as a broadcaster, hosting many of the national events, beginning with the first independence broadcast in 1973.”

The statement highlighted Bethel’s achievements, including serving as President of The Bahamas Press Club after being a founding member in 1996, and being recognized with the Etienne Dupuch Lifetime Achievement award.

“Sports fans, if not the general public, will remember his exciting call of the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) light middleweight title fight in Paris, France in 1975 when Elisha Obed defeated Miguel de Oliveira to become our only world boxing champion,” it continued.

“As a Diplomat, Mr. Bethel served as The Bahamas Consul General to New York and as Bahamas High Commissioner to the Court of St. James and Ambassador to the European Union.

“For his many accomplishments and contributions to our society, he will be sorely missed.”