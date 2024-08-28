FNM Deputy Leader: “Where are the promised lower electricity bills?”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement Shanendon Cartwright raked government over the coals Wednesday morning for “failing to deliver on its promise to provide Bahamians with lower electricity bills.”

Cartwright, via a press statement issued on Wednesday August 26, 2024 said, “The government has once again “swing” the Bahamian people on promised lower Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) bills for a majority of Bahamian consumers.”

The statement continued, “The Bahamian people have determined that the Progressive Liberal Party’s promise of lower electricity bills by July of this year for the vast majority of Bahamians was a false promise — a dream sold.”

Cartwright asserted that government promised lower bills by July.

“July has passed. September is near and the vast majority of Bahamians are frustrated and angered that not only have light bills not decreased, they’ve gotten higher,” he said.”

“To add insult to injury the government now says the Bahamian people will see a gradual decline in electricity bills.”

He continued, “Even more insulting, the government after promising lower electricity bills now says that the higher electricity bills is the fault of the Bahamian people by pointing the finger at consumption.”

Cartwright said government continues to overpromise and under deliver.

“They should be ashamed. The Bahamian people no longer trusts them and it’s time for a change,” he said.