FNM Deputy Leader slams govt over $220 million spend on consultant services

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Leader of The Free National Movement (FNM) has chastised government over the amount of money it continues to spend on sourcing consultant services within various government agencies; Cartwright has alleged that the Davis administration has spent nearly a quarter of a billion dollars on consultant services.

In a press statement issued January 27, 2025, Cartwright said, “As the upcoming fiscal year draws near and government spending trend continues, the Davis Administration is on the verge of eclipsing a quarter of a billion dollars spend on consultants across government ministries. At the end of this fiscal year the Davis Administration would have spent a mind boggling 220 million dollars.”

The Deputy Leader asserted that “Bahamians see no appreciable benefit for this the large , ridiculous spend when both solutions and resources are lacking.”

Cartwright opined that as Bahamians cope with the challenges of crime, public heatlthcare, infrastructure, immigration, education and an overall cost of living crisis, “they continue to question the governments fiscal and spending priorities.”

He specifically pointed to the infrastructural and public utlities crisis in Eleuthera and the absence of a fire truck or adequate ambulatory services.

The FNM Deputy Leader also poked at issues currently plaguing the Ministry of Transport as well, “There are thousands of outstanding licence plates to be distributed as cars remain unmarked creating a policing nightmare.”

“With the long list of national needs staring down the government, what has been the impact of a 220 million dollar spend at the end of this fiscal year,” the statement said.

“We encourage the government as we approach the mid year budget and the Budget Communication for 2025/2026 to be more judicious and reign in and streamline unecessary and ineffective spending on consultants.”