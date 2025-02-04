FNM Deputy Leader chastises govt over alleged mishandling of RBPF insurance policies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Shanendon Cartwright has issued a press statement to chastise government over its alleged mishandling of insurance policies for members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

“As crime continues unabated and the Davis Administration boasts about increased government revenue and tax collection both at the expense of an increased tax burden on the Bahamian people, they have become negligent, irresponsible and dismissive of the welfare of members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” he said. “

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force Staff Association has lamented the excess 100million dollar bill owed to Colina that continues to put the health and safety of the men and women of the RBPF in jeopardy with constant cycles of uncertainty. The fact that Colina has threatened to cancel policies highlights how agregious and derelict the government has been in their duty to protect those that protect us.”

The statement continued, “The government’s failure to meet this fundamental obligation is a reminder that despite their pronouncements of accomplishments they are not focused on the priorities of the Bahamian people. While 220 million dollars is being spent on consultants members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force remain uncertain about their welfare because of governments negligence and failure to care.”