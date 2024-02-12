FNM deputy leader calls for “shared responsibility” in crime fight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright is advocating for a unified national effort to address crime while emphasizing the importance of steadfastly rejecting attempts to tarnish the nation’s reputation.

Describing the challenge as a “shared responsibility,” the St. Barnabas MP said: “As we remain challenged by the impact of crime on our communities, and our national psyche, we have a shared responsibility to respond as one nation, one people, led by the government of the day. This national commitment to a collective response to crime must also be accompanied by an equal and determined national duty; a duty to respond to and reject the efforts and personal agendas of individuals, groupings, and entities, domestic or foreign whose clear intent is to cause unwarranted and unjustified reputational damage to our nation and the Bahamian people. let us galvanize our efforts to meet our national challenge on crime but give no refuge or cover to those who seek to disparage the Bahamian people or the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The recent surge in violent crimes within the country has garnered significant media attention, particularly in key tourist markets, featuring prominently across major television networks and newspapers. Both the United States and Canada have recently issued travel advisories concerning The Bahamas, cautioning their citizens about the rise in homicides.

To date, the country has reported 25 murders for the year 2024.