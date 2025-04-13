FNM deputy leader accuses National Security Minister of downplaying jet ski assault threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement (FNM) deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright has blasted Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe over his recent comments regarding sexual assault cases involving Jet Ski operators—remarks Cartwright labeled as “troubling” and indicative of a dangerous lack of leadership.

In a statement, Cartwright said, “Wayne Munroe’s remarks are not only troubling but highlight a glaring disregard for the safety of Bahamians and international visitors. Dismissing sexual assaults as ‘technical glitches’ is dangerously irresponsible. Such comments trivialize the trauma faced by victims and undermine the urgency needed to address these crimes.”

Cartwright accused Munroe of “gaslighting” the public and shifting blame onto victims, calling it “grotesque” and “a profound failure in leadership.”

The FNM deputy leader pointed to the U.S. Embassy’s recent advisory warning tourists to avoid Jet Ski operators due to repeated safety failures as further evidence of the Davis administration’s failure to act.

“The frameworks for licensing and regulating Jet Ski operators already exist but are being grossly neglected. The collapse of enforcement has created an environment where rogue operators act with impunity,” Cartwright said. “Our beaches—critical to our tourism economy—are now plagued by safety concerns and international scrutiny.”

Calling for decisive action, Cartwright said: “We need a new direction—one that prioritizes safety, enforces laws, and holds both operators and officials accountable. Under an FNM government, there will be zero tolerance for any behavior that endangers our citizens and visitors. We will restore safety and confidence in our beaches.”

Cartwright’s comments come on the heels of the U.S. Embassy’s alert, which cited multiple sexual assault cases linked to Jet Ski rentals. Two American women reported rapes in the past month, with three incidents confirmed so far in 2024. Victims were reportedly picked up from Nassau and Paradise Island beaches and taken to isolated areas.

In response, Munroe revealed that police are considering requiring tourists to wear body cameras attached to life vests when renting Jet Skis—a proposal he claims could deter assaults and provide real-time communication in emergencies.

“If you have a live camera on, then you’re never alone,” Munroe said, adding that the body-worn devices could transmit signals in case of injury.

He also said discussions are ongoing about centralizing Jet Ski rentals through designated beach stalls, citing a suggestion from U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish.

However, licensed operators say the real issue is the lack of enforcement against unregulated vendors.