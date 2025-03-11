FNM Deputy leader accuses gov’t of “gambling” with Bahamian lives over SpaceX

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright has accused the Davis administration of “gambling” with the lives and livelihoods of Bahamians over the SpaceX program, citing public concerns about the potential negative impact on the environment and public safety.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, a SpaceX Starship exploded, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States to halt air traffic in parts of Florida. The explosion sent debris across the skies, visible to many Bahamians across the archipelago. The Office of the Prime Minister later confirmed that debris from the incident had landed in Bahamian waters.

Cartwright, in a statement, expressed concerns that Bahamians have long been worried about the program’s impact on the environment and public safety in the event of a failed launch. He criticized the government for failing to provide a clear and transparent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), calling this a failure to ensure public safety. “They are gambling with Bahamian lives and livelihood,” he stated.

Cartwright also questioned the government’s lack of transparency about the program’s scope and potential risks. “More telling is the government is yet to provide a detailed explanation of the program in the public domain or Parliament. What is the scope of the program? What is the compensation structure, particularly when there are failed launches or if there is a disastrous event?” Cartwright asked.

He further added: “As it relates to the overall potential long-term impact, all we have heard is that there ‘shouldn’t’ be any. It ‘shouldn’t’ isn’t enough. Show that it won’t. Relying solely on the word of an interested party won’t cut it. The government of The Bahamas has the responsibility and duty to protect the interest of the Bahamian people. Failure to do so would be a betrayal of the Bahamian people’s trust. Stop gambling with the lives and livelihood of the Bahamian people.”

The March 6, 2025, SpaceX Starship launch from their Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, was intended for a reentry or water landing in the Indian Ocean, approximately 10,000 miles away. However, nine minutes into the flight, communication was lost, and the rocket broke apart, with the explosion visible from Florida, Cuba, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In response to the incident, the government issued a statement on Sunday night, noting that local authorities are collaborating with SpaceX to oversee the recovery of debris from the explosion. The government emphasized its ongoing partnership with SpaceX since the March 6th incident, with a SpaceX recovery team arriving in The Bahamas on March 7th to coordinate with local authorities.

The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) has taken the lead in overseeing the recovery operations and environmental assessments. On March 8th, the DEPP Director accompanied a SpaceX team to Crooked Island for an initial assessment. No debris was found during that inspection, but reports of debris near Ragged Island emerged on social media. On March 9th, aerial reconnaissance successfully identified debris, and recovery efforts began, resulting in several items being retrieved. These efforts will continue along the Ragged Island coastline.