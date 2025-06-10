FNM demands transparency over $20 million Long Island contract amid governance concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Free National Movement (FNM) has renewed calls for transparency and accountability after the awarding of a $20 million contract to Rowdy Boys Construction for road and water projects on Long Island. The Opposition asserts that this contract further exposes the ongoing pattern of secrecy under the Davis Administration and raises serious questions about government procurement practices.

“This contract comes on the heels of the Prime Minister’s flippant dismissal of concerns over his government’s failure to enact the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). When asked about the lack of FOIA funding and the public’s right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, Prime Minister Davis simply said, ‘I don’t care what people think.’ That is unacceptable. This is the people’s money, not the PLP’s private purse.”

“Prime Minister Davis also managed to demonstrate that he has either never read the Freedom of Information Act or is deliberately misleading the public. His claim that FOIA ‘wouldn’t significantly change’ public access is false. The law mandates broad access to government records, including emails, reports, travel receipts, contracts, and agreements, excluding only a narrow category of exempt information.”

“It would mean that the Opposition, the press, and the public would get answers to almost all the questions that this administration refuses to answer today.”

“The Davis Administration resists Freedom of Information because they know what it would expose: the secretive Bermuda political trip, the $100 million bailout to BPL after their fuel hedge blunder, insider access to the Exuma Moorings deal, party loyalists benefiting from BPL’s privatization without open tender, a $1 million payout for an uncompleted solar project, ministerial interference in Immigration operations, and a $20 million housing loan issued without proper authority. The public deserves answers, and FOIA would deliver them.”

“At a time when Bahamians are struggling under a cost-of-living crisis, forced to do more with less, the public deserves to know how government contracts are being issued, to whom, and under what terms. Instead, this administration continues to operate behind closed doors, shielding hundreds of millions of dollars in public spending from scrutiny.”

“Let us be clear: this latest contract follows a troubling trend. Under this PLP government, more than $400 million in contracts have been issued through single-source, no-bid processes, a staggering figure that undermines the principles of good governance, competitive procurement, and public trust.”

“The FNM has consistently advocated for stronger transparency and accountability in government. This includes the full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, ensuring that Bahamians have timely access to public information. We have also called for the regular publication of contract award details and the justifications behind procurement decisions so that public spending can be properly scrutinized. Rather than sidestepping or suspending the Public Procurement Act, the FNM believes it should be strengthened to restore trust in how government contracts are awarded.”

“The Long Island community deserves high-quality infrastructure and water access, and Bahamian contractors should have a fair chance at participating in national development. But that development must come with transparency, value for money, and accountability. We must end the culture of ‘announce and disappear.’”

“This is not the PLP’s money. It is the people’s money.”

“The Prime Minister’s dismissive attitude toward public transparency is both dangerous and disrespectful. We remind him that governments are elected to serve, not to hide.”