FNM demands answers regarding Parliamentary Commissioner dismissal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Leader of the Opposition, Michael Pintard of the Free National Movement, is calling for an explanation regarding the removal of Parliamentary Registrar Commissioner Arthur Taylor. This decision comes just months after the local government elections, which faced significant criticism.

Pintard expressed his concerns not only about Taylor’s removal without any explanation but also about allegations involving the hiring of a foreign company to manage certain aspects of the upcoming General Election.

Officials have yet to comment on the position to which the former Parliamentary Commissioner has been reassigned.