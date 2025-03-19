Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

FNM demands answers regarding Parliamentary Commissioner dismissal

0
SHARES
58
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

Copy of Theo Jayce Ginelle Portrait Video 3

Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Leader of the Opposition, Michael Pintard of the Free National Movement, is calling for an explanation regarding the removal of Parliamentary Registrar Commissioner Arthur Taylor. This decision comes just months after the local government elections, which faced significant criticism.

Pintard expressed his concerns not only about Taylor’s removal without any explanation but also about allegations involving the hiring of a foreign company to manage certain aspects of the upcoming General Election.

Officials have yet to comment on the position to which the former Parliamentary Commissioner has been reassigned.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture