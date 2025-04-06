FNM confirms former PM will not run in next general election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Former Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for the Killarney constituency, Dr. Hubert Minnis, will not be on the Free National Movement (FNM) ticket for Killarney in the upcoming general election.

The leader of the FNM, Michael Pintard, stated that he has consulted with Minnis about his future within the party. Pintard explained that while there is still a place for Minnis in the party, it will not be as a representative for Killarney. He has also discussed a suitable replacement for the constituency with Minnis.