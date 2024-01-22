FNM calls on PM to provide decisive action and plan to combat crime wave

LocalJanuary 22, 2024 at 1:19 pm Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard and senior members of the party marched to the front of the Office of the Prime Minister Monday morning to call on the Prime Minister to offer a decisive plan and affirmative action to address the country’s current his crime crisis.

There have been 17 murders recorded in the first 22 days of 2024, according to police.

Pintard says he believes there is a disconnect between the Prime Minister, the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security.

Pintard lambasted the Prime Minister, who is currently out of the country on foreign business, for being “out of office,” when The Bahamas is grappling with major issues of its own.

