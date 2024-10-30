FNM calls on govt to repeal bail conditions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Leader of the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Michael Pintard emphasized Wednesday morning the urgent need for government to repeal the bail conditions of certain individuals who are out on bail.

Pintard explained that, in his view, the Davis-Cooper administration has not made it a priority to repeal the bail of alleged criminals despite the concerns that authorities have expressed on the number of persons out on bail for serious offenses which they allege contribute to possible retaliatory killings.

The opposition leader called for sitting Members of Parliament to be held responsible for communities where crime is high and to also communicate with residents to identify conflict.