FNM calls for Financial Secretary to be suspended after OPM row with reporter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An unusual escalation of words occurred today at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), as Financial Secretary Simon Wilson appeared angered by Guardian reporter Youri Kemp’s assertion that he’d previously “lied” to the press.

Kemp made the statement before he questioned Wilson at OPM’s press briefing, leading to a heated exchange that spawned numerous widely shared videos Thursday afternoon.

At one point, Wilson had to be escorted out of the room as the two men jawed at each other.

Wilson later issued an apology under the Ministry of Finance’s letterhead, calling the escalation of events “entirely regrettable.”

However, the Financial Secretary said the allegations that he’d lied to the media was a “categorically false” statement that crossed the line.

Still, Wilson said the outburst does not reflect the professional and respectful interactions he wishes to maintain with the press.

He continued: “I recognize journalists’ vital role in our democracy, and I have always endeavored to provide them with accurate and timely information.”

“I extend my apologies to the Bahamian people and members of the media whom I have the privilege to serve. I look forward to continuing to engage with serious, professional journalists, who rightly seek to hold the government to account, especially as the budget debate progresses.”

Not long after, Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands released a statement condemning Wilson’s conduct.

“The Davis-Cooper administration has had an increasingly dictatorial and dismissive posture toward the fourth estate,” he wrote.

“The level of intimidation shown today seems to be indicative of the contempt felt for the press – a view that the media is to be purchased and controlled or silenced. The media’s right to be free from intimidation by those who hold power is sacred in a liberal democracy.

Sands described the “spectacle” as reminiscent of former Prime Minister Perry Christie displaying his middle finger in an infamous moment during the 2017 General Election campaign.

“…The reporter, Press Corp, and the nation are due a sincere and full-throated apology. Mr. Wilson should be mandated to undergo anger management therapy/ conflict resolution training during the mandatory suspension/ dismissal from his duties,” Sands said.