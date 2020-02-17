Florida firm launches online search tool for Abaco businesses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A Florida public relations firm has launched a website to assist in individuals seeking to find out the status of Abaco businesses post-Hurricane Dorian.

AbacoUp was developed by The Waite Company, and offers a search tool that provides information on businesses, like contact information and hours of operation.

While the site contains mostly businesses with a physical location, the company has announced the next round of updates will also include names and contact information for local residents who have lodging, boats, cars, or other critically important resources available for rent or hire.

“Abaco Up is a privately-funded webpage that was launched with the mission to help in the Abacos economic recovery effort following Hurricane Dorian,” the website read.

“Finding information about business openings, contact information, and hours of operation in the area has been extremely difficult. This site aims to put customers back in touch with the Bahamian businesses that have products to sell and services to offer.

It continued: “It will also provide other important contact information about transportation, relief efforts, and more. Do you live in the Abacos and have resources available for rent, such as lodging, cars, or boats? Please send us your information!

“We’ll get it posted so that people either living or traveling to the islands can contact you. Together, we can get the Abacos back up and running!”

An Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report released last year estimated that the estimated damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is $2.5 billion, of which nine percent is public and 91 percent private.

“Abaco suffered 87 percent of the damage and Grand Bahama 13 percent,” the IDB report stated.

“Losses are estimated as $717.3 million and were sustained primarily in the private sector, which accounted for 84 percent of the total. Seventy percent of the losses took place on Abaco, 15 percent on Grand Bahama, and nine percent in other islands.”

The report estimated that the total cost of the impact of the storm was $3.4 billion.