FLIGHTS STILL STEADY: No major cancelations at LPIA due to COVID surge, says NAD

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Airport Development Company’s (NAD) top executive said yesterday the airport operator has not seen any pullback or significant cancelations attributable to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

NAD President and CEO Vernice Walkine told Eyewitness News: “We have not seen any pullback or any significant cancelations that can be attributed to the surge in COVID cases.

“Over the past few days, we had just a few cancelations, mostly from gateways where bad weather created challenges for the airlines. In some instances where delays were prolonged, the crew timed out, but this is not unusual.

“Overall, the airport had a busy time despite these challenges.”

The US State Department is again warning its citizens to reconsider travel to The Bahamas in an increased travel advisory prompted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raising the country to a Level 3 due to the high level of infections.

The updated travel advisory comes just two weeks since the country was given a Level 2 rating.

In late November, the CDC reclassified the COVID-19 threat in The Bahamas from a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory to a Level 3 warning. This came after the CDC moved the country to a Level 4 warning from Level 3 in August.

A Level 3 rating represents a high risk while Level 2 is moderate risk.

This nation has also recently suspended the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travelers, which was expected to take effect on 7 January 2022.

Vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages 2 to 11, can continue to present either a negative rapid antigen test or negative RT-PCR test.

In addition, effective 4 January 2022, anyone remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test, regardless of vaccination status.