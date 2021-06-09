FLAWED DECISION: Govt to appeal Supreme Court injunction extension on Abaco homes

DPM Bannister says ruling “dangerous” for the country NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Carl Bethel advised yesterday that the government will appeal a Supreme Court ruling to extend its injunction preventing the government from destroying shantytown communities on the entirety of Abaco.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson handed down her ruling in the contentious matter, restricting the government’s actions without bringing evidence of a breach of the law to the court first.

The substantive judicial review of the shantytown matter is still under review by the court.

Bethel, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works Bannister and Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield responding to the judgement outside Cabinet.

The attorney general said he read the judgement to consider the implications and subsequently met with counsel involved in the matter yesterday morning.

“We respectfully disagree with the reasoning of the learned judge,” Bethel said.

“We respectively disagree with the conclusions arrived at by the learned judge and we will be appealing or seeking leave to appeal on the basis of urgency to the court of appeal where we hope this matter will be definitely resolved.” A total of 177 shantytown residents remain in a legal battle with the government over its bid to rid the nation of shantytowns. In August 2018, an injunction was granted protecting the applicants from eviction and their homes from being disconnected from services or demolished.

Bannister said that the government does intend to follow the law and the decision of the Supreme Court judge to stop the demolition of shantytown homes on Abaco without clearance from the courts.

“In my view, it is a flawed decision. It is wrong in law and we expect that we will have it overturned,” Bannister told reporters outside Cabinet.

He sought to justify the government’s actions, insisting that Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson’s ruling is “dangerous” for the country. He noted that the buildings recently demolished by the government were newly constructed buildings that were not protected under the initial injunction and do not affect the ongoing court battle.

Bannister accused the judge of usurping the statutory powers of the building control officers at the Ministry of Works and officers throughout the various ministry throughout the country.

“The judge is now determining whether they can carry out their duties in accordance to the law. That has to be wrong.”