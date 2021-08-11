Flamingo Gardens community gets elevated with free fiber upgrade from BTC

Company committed to delivering FTTH to another 25k households

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seven hundred families in the Flamingo Gardens community will benefit from BTC’s elevated internet experience as the company completes its fiber-to-the-home rollout in the community later this month.

BTC CEO André Foster said: “We are committed to keeping our customers and our communities connected, and that’s why we’re continuing to invest in the best technology for our customers — one neighborhood at a time.

“Our goal is to deploy fiber to a minimum of 25,000 homes this year. By providing unmatched speeds, we are truly transforming our customers’ lives with tremendous value and convenience.

“Flamingo Gardens residents will enjoy an elevated internet experience, with the ability to combine their landline, internet, mobile and television services at one low flat monthly rate and on one bill. The reaction from the public has been fantastic thus far, and we have a lot of families wanting to get connected.”

The company anticipates that the Flamingo Gardens rollout will be fully completed in the coming weeks and the BTC Sales Team has already begun to upgrade customers in the community.

“BTC is the only provider giving you a true fiber-to-the-home experience. Every fiber customer benefits from a minimum of 100Mbps and up to 600Mbps,” added Foster.

“Our fiber product provides all the speed our customers need, and there is no need for customers to purchase additional equipment to enhance their internet speeds. Overall, our bundles provide unmatched value which far surpasses any broadband-bundled package offered anywhere in the country.”

For a limited time, customers can get 50 percent off their existing broadband plan and enjoy unlimited talk, text and data and roaming when signing up for a Plus Bundle. Customers will also receive a free tablet or up to two free mobile devices.

BTC’s “Neighborhood Connect” sales activities continue in several communities including Tropical Gardens, Elizabeth Estates and Eight Mile Rock.