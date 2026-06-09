Five U.S. nationals arrested after cruise port altercation escalates into violent police station confrontation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Five United States nationals were arrested on Monday following a physical altercation at the Nassau Cruise Port that later escalated into a violent confrontation at a police station, leaving four police officers injured and causing damage to police property.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 4:45 p.m., Tourism Police officers were alerted to a physical altercation involving several cruise ship passengers within the Nassau Cruise Port area. Officers responded and, with the assistance of additional personnel, intervened and took three females and two males into custody. The complainant was subsequently invited to the police station to provide an official statement.

Upon arrival at the station, officers prepared to search the arrested individuals. During the process, a violent struggle reportedly ensued between officers and the five suspects. One female suspect allegedly threw a chair through a southern glass door, causing it to shatter. A male suspect then allegedly kicked out the remaining glass and attempted to escape but was immediately subdued by officers. Additional police units were requested to assist in restoring order.

The five suspects sustained minor injuries during the initial altercation at the cruise port and were examined and treated by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

As a result of the confrontation at the police station, several officers’ uniforms were damaged and four officers sustained various injuries. Two officers were reportedly struck about the body, while another suffered a laceration to the mouth. A fourth officer sustained a serious injury to his left shoulder and was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. His condition remains unknown.

Due to time constraints related to their cruise ship’s scheduled departure, the complainants were unable to provide official statements. Nevertheless, the five suspects remain in police custody and are being investigated for assaulting a police officer, fighting in a public place, resisting arrest, malicious damage, and disorderly behaviour in a police station.

Investigations continue.