Five people survive crash landing in Cat Cay, Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMS- Police on Bimini and the Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash landing of an aircraft on Cat Cay, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Initial reports revealed that a white 1970 Aztec six (6) seater aircraft, piloted by an adult male and carrying four passengers, departed from Grand Bahama en route to Cat Cay.

It is reported that upon reaching the destination, the pilot encountered mechanical difficulties with the landing gears, leading to a crash landing on the runway. There were no injuries reported during the incident. Investigations are underway.

