Five new govt services to encourage entrepreneurship and homeownership now available on MyGateway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — This week the government of The Bahamas announced the launch of five new services to support the country’s economic recovery. The services, which include customs duty exemptions and access to affordable serviced lots, are part of the government’s commitment to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and individual first-time homeowners. This initiative is also a major milestone in its digital transformation journey as it is the first time that applications for such services are available online. Access to each of the services is available at MyGateway.gov.bs, the centralized, secure way to request and pay for a range of online government services.

The list of newly launched services includes several customs duty exemptions such as the Affordable Homes Exemption, which provides for customs duty-free importation and local purchases of selected items for first-time homeowners approved for a government serviced lot; the Small and Medium Size Business Exemption, which allows SMEs throughout The Bahamas to apply for and obtain duty-free exemptions on all items needed to start or expand their business; the Family Island Development Encouragement Act (FIDEA) Exemption, which provides for customs duty and value-added tax (VAT) free importation of selected items for residents of Acklins, Andros, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Inagua, Long Cay, Long Island, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and Rum Cay; and the Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Exemption, which enables Bahamian citizens and business owners to obtain customs duty-free importation of a full range of materials needed to build or renovate a house, or to start or expand a business.

The government is also seeking to encourage young Bahamians to become homeowners with the introduction of the Prospect Ridge Community for Young Professionals Services Lots, which provides accessible and affordable lots for Bahamian young professionals.

MyGateway.gov.bs makes it easier than ever before for Bahamians citizens 18 years and older and residing in The Bahamas to access everyday government services. The online platform is part of the five-year, $30 million Government Digital Transformation to Strengthen Competitiveness project, a major component of the government’s ongoing digital transformation initiative to increase the global competitiveness of The Bahamas, provide more efficient and effective government services and create a path of sustainable economic development for Bahamians.

The addition of the five new services brings the total number of services available on MyGateway to 21. The government seeks to offer 200 services online at the end of five years.

Visit MyGateway.com.bs to register for access to online government services and to find out more information about the government’s exemption services for SMEs and individual first-time homeowners.