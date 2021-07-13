Five murders over Independence holiday weekend

COP reveals several men to be arraigned for high-profile murders 25 -year-old man to be charged for December 3, 2018, killings of George Deveaux & Ashley Hilton at Sandilands and the June 29, 2019 murder of Ian Porter aka Irey and Raymond Adderley

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After a long holiday weekend, police have reported a spate of killings since Thursday that resulted in five men dead.

The latest incident occurred shortly before 6pm on East Street opposite Coconut, Grove Avenue.

Police said they met the body of a man lying under a shelter at a car wash with gunshot multiple gunshot wounds.

Press Liason ASP Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that initial reports revealed that a number of people were gathered at the car wash when a small dark vehicle approached and a lone man exited and fired shots in the direction of the group.

The victim was fatally wounded in the process.

Peters appealed for anyone in the area who may have information to contact police.

“It is the fifth incident that occurred over the weekend,” he said.

“We are concerned about all of the incidents that are occurring.

“However, we are also encouraged by the information are received from members of the public.”

Peters contended that police have beefed up their presence in the Coconut Grove area given the uptick in shootings but noted that officers are unable to be everywhere all the time.

On Sunday, police said a man was shot shortly after 10 pm on Arawak Cay and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Initial reports revealed that the victim was approached by a gunman who shot him several times about the body.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle advised yesterday that police on duty at Arawak Cay arrested a suspect at the site following a chase and recovered a 9mm pistol.

Rolle said the man is expected to be charged this week in connection to the incident.

Two shooting deaths were reported on Saturday; one shortly before 7.30 am on Sunset Park opposite the Carmichael Road Police Station and another the same day, shortly after 10pm in the area of Ridgeland Park.

The fifth shooting incident in the space of four days was reported on Thursday shortly before 10pm on Bahama Boulevard, Flamingo Garden.

According to reports, the victim had recently arrived at home and when he exited his vehicle, he was approached by a man with a handgun who shot him before flee the scene.

The man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The commissioner indicated yesterday that police have also made advances into the investigations into the other killings that occurred over the weekend.

Rolle advised that the incidents that occurred on Flamingo Gardens and Sunset Park are believed to be connected and police have taken a 29-year-old resident of Jubilee Gardens into custody — who is expected to be charged later in the week.

He indicated that the murder that occurred in Ridgeland Park West is related to the murder that recently occurred in First Street, Coconut Grove between two rival groups.

“We continue to investigate these matters and appeal to anyone with information to come forward and help us to bring these culprits to justice,” the police commissioner said.

“…We appeal to members of the public, who are aware of persons who are in possession of illegal firearms to call the police, so that we may take appropriate action to recover them and save lives.”

He noted that police will seek to have all victims officially identified sometime during the week.

Additionally, the commission advised that several people will be formally charged today for murder, including a 26-year-old man for the June 28, 2021 murder of Dwayne Cargill; a 17-year-old juvenile male for the December 3, 2020 murder of Alfred Bastian aka “Half Man; and a trio, aged 20, 22, and 34, for the October 20, 2019, death of Anniko Strachan.

Police also expect to charge a 25 -year-old man of Pinewood Gardens for the murder of Strachan, as well as the December 3, 2018, murders of George Deveaux & Ashley Hilton at Sandilands; the June 29, 2019 murder of Ian Porter aka Irey and Raymond Adderley.

Police on Abaco also reported that shortly after 10pm on Saturday that left a man in hospital with serious but stable injuries.

According to reports, a man was attending a function at a business establishment at Casuarina Point when he got into a physical altercation with another man who he knew and, as a result, he was stabbed about the body.

Police said he was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic and later flown into New Providence.

Three suspects were being sought in connection with the matter.

Last month, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames noted that while overall crime for 2021 reflects an eight percent reduction compared to this time last year, there has been a 52 percent increase in murders and a 42 percent increase in armed robberies related.