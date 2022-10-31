Five men in hospital in three separate stabbing attacks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating three separate stabbing incidents that hospitalized five men this weekend.

In the first matter, the incident reportedly occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday 30th October 2022.

According to initial reports, three men were attacked by a group of men while leaving an event in the area of Bahamas Games Boulevard Drive shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

The men were multiple times about the body by the group before they fled the area on foot.

The victims were transported to the hospital via EMS personnel.

According to police, two of the victims are in serious condition while the other remains stable.

The second incident reportedly occurred in Nassau Village shortly before 1am on Sunday.

Police said a 39-year-old man was stabbed in the upper back by a man who was known to

him while in the area of Bishop Street.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital via EMS personnel and is in critical condition.

The third matter occurred on Saturday around 9pm.

A 26-year-old man was reportedly in the area of East Street when he was approached by a group of men, who ganged him and stabbed him to his upper torso. The man is reportedly in serious condition at the hospital.

Police are also searching for two men who robbed a convenience store on Kemp Road.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4pm on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the suspects entered and robbed the store of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot. One of the men was reportedly armed with a handgun

Active police investigation continues into this matter.

Meanwhile, in other crime news, police arrested two men, aged 23 and 16, in connection with physically assaulting a police officer early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the officer observed two men making threats of bodily harm towards another man. The officer was allegedly physically assaulted by the pair while attempting to arrest the aggressors.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4.15am in the area of East Bay Street.

The police report read: “According to initial reports, assistance was requested and responding officers from the Mobile Division arrested the adult and juvenile male regarding this incident. Active police investigations continue.

“Police are appealing to members of the public to find more peaceful ways to resolve conflict; violence is never the answer,” it added.