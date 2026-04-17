Five men arrested in 30k marijuana seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Five men are in police custody after officers uncovered more than $30,000 worth of suspected marijuana during a targeted operation on Rose Street Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion were acting on intelligence shortly after 12:30 p.m. when they approached a tan-and-brown business establishment off Marathon Road. Their attention was drawn to a man seen kicking a box beneath a gold Jeep.

A search of the man and the box revealed a significant quantity of suspected marijuana. Officers extended their search to a white Acura on the property, where additional drugs were reportedly found.

The five men, aged 26, 30, 41, 48, and 50, were arrested and cautioned in connection with the seizure. Police say the drugs weighed approximately 15.2 pounds, with an estimated street value of $30,760.

Investigations are ongoing by the Drug Enforcement Unit.