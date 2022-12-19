Five men arrested for alleged human smuggling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police arrested five men after they were tipped off about an alleged human smuggling operation.

The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Leisure Lee, Abaco shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The men’s ages ranged from 30 years to 47 years.

The statement read: “According to initial reports, police received information of suspicious activities taking place in the area of Green Turtle Cay Dock; as a result, police set up a road block in the area of Leisure Lee settlement off S.C. Bootle Highway where five vehicles occupied by the suspects were intercepted.”

It continued: “Police also seized a substantial amount of cash from the suspects during this incident. Active police investigations continue.”