Five men arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Gamble Heights

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Five men are in police custody after officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the Gamble Heights area on Wednesday.

According to police, the blue 2015 Nissan Note was reported stolen in the early hours of June 11. Acting on intelligence, officers from the Southeastern Division located the vehicle shortly before noon in Gamble Heights.

As a result, five adult males, aged 27, 27, 23, 20, and 19, were arrested and cautioned in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.