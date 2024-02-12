Five men and one woman arrested and charged following seizure of guns and ammunition

LocalFebruary 12, 2024 at 7:04 am Genea Noel
Five men and one woman arrested and charged following seizure of guns and ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A woman and five men have been charged by the Anti-Gang & FirearmInvestigation Task Force with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition.

The arrest follows the discovery of more than four hundred rounds of ammunition, four pistols and one rifle.  These confiscated firearms and ammunition were successfully recovered by officers from the Tourism Patrol Unit in New Providence, Southwestern Division in New Providence, Drug Enforcement Unit in Grand Bahama, and Exuma, during the week of February 05th to February 11th, 2024 The Royal Bahamas Police Force officials say they remain committed to the ongoing efforts of crime reducing crime and will take a zero-tolerance approach in all matters.

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*