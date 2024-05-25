Five arrested for guns & ammunition

LocalMay 25, 2024 at 6:32 pm Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police confiscated two high-powered weapons, a handgun, and a vehicle, leading to the arrest of five adults: four males and one female.
According to initial reports, shortly before 1:00 p.m., on Saturday May 25, 2024 officers from
Operation Ceasefire, acting on information, proceeded to a home on Fire Trail Road east, where they intercepted and searched a burgundy Nissan Cube with four male occupants and discovered two high-powered weapons with ammunition along with multiple ski masks, resulting in the arrest of the males’ ages 21, 28, 27, and 24.

Officers also conducted a search of the 28-year-old male’s Fire Trail residence and discovered a
handgun with ammunition. As a result, the suspect’s 46-year-old mother was taken into custody.

Police investigations thus far have confirmed that the burgundy Nissan Cube was stolen during a recent armed robbery in the West Bay Street area on May 7th, 2024, and has since been used in other armed robberies.

Police are optimistic that today’s arrest and seizure will lead to the resolution of several other
significant incidents.

