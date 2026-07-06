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Five arrested after police seize illegal firearm, ammunition and more than three pounds of suspected marijuana

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Five people, including a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, were arrested after police seized an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and more than three pounds of suspected marijuana during the execution of a search warrant on Sunday morning.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 10:00 a.m., officers assigned to the Mobile Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Trinidad Avenue. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a Grievous Harm investigation was shown the warrant, arrested, and cautioned.

During the search, a second male identified himself as the homeowner and a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. He directed officers to a room on the northern side of the residence, where he claimed ownership of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that were found inside a closet.

As the search continued, officers discovered a black and green camouflage bag containing twelve (12) sealed packages of suspected marijuana.

As a result, the 37-year-old Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer was arrested and cautioned in connection with the firearm, ammunition, and suspected drugs. Police subsequently arrested two additional men, ages 35 and 38, along with a 43-year-old woman, in connection with the investigation.

The suspected marijuana weighs 3.2 pounds and has an estimated street value of $3,225.

The investigation continues.

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