FIRST UP: The Bahamas to get first IHOP restaurant in Caribbean franchise deal

First restaurant planned for late 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Dine Brands International yesterday announced plans for the first IHOP location in The Bahamas.

The restaurant is slated to open in late 2022 through an agreement with Bahamas Limited, which also calls for 16 IHOP restaurant openings in the Caribbean over the next few years.

“We are excited to bring IHOP to the English-speaking Caribbean islands,” said William Urrego, Regional VP of Franchise Operations, Dine Brands Global, Inc.

“We’ve seen success in Puerto Rico and believe guests in this new market are sure to fall in love with the brand’s world-famous pancakes and familiar comfort foods.”

“The Caribbean is an important growth market for Dine Brands, and The Providence’s well-developed tourism infrastructure and recent large-scale hotel and resort investments, as well as shopping center developments, help position it as the perfect location for IHOP’s first restaurant in the Island,” added Urrego.

The new IHOP location will be a casual dining space for guests to come together and enjoy IHOP’s signature menu in addition to special items for children and seniors and local breakfast favorites.

“We can’t wait to introduce IHOP to The Bahamas. The brand’s relaxed atmosphere and the family-friendly fare will be a welcomed addition as locals look for a place to gather at all hours,” said Franchisee Burton Rodgers.

“This will be the first of many locations to come and we look forward to providing gainful career opportunities to members of these communities.”