FIRST SHOT OVER THIRD SHOT: FNM echoes PAHO that govt should use vaccines to increase vax rate

Opposition calls for bipartisan campaign to encourage vaccine uptake

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) said yesterday it agrees with the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) recommendation for the government to use available COVID-19 vaccines to increase the number of fully vaccinated individuals as opposed to offering third shots to the general public at this time.

On Wednesday, PAHO Assistant Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa said the third shot or booster shot ought to be limited to the immunocompromised and those vaccines offered to increase the vaccination rate, which he said remains “woefully low” at around 36 percent of the population.

He said it is believed that a vaccination rate of 70 to 85 percent would reasonably prevent widespread infections that can lead to severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

In a statement, the FNM said: “Those Bahamians who mostly require the booster shot are those who are 60 years old and older and those vaccinated individuals who are immunocompromised and those who have Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

“If there is no shortage of vaccines, then the booster program for all persons, including those not on the priority list mentioned earlier, can proceed.

If we don’t have an aggressive vaccination program along with compliance with the various health protocols, the potential for lockdowns and travel advisories is high. – The Free National Movement (FNM)

“…The FNM feels if we don’t have an aggressive vaccination program along with compliance with the various health protocols, the potential for lockdowns and travel advisories by governments whose citizens visit The Bahamas is high.

“We must protect lives and livelihoods.

“We encourage Bahamians and residents to be extremely cautious.”

The FNM called on the government to facilitate a bipartisan campaign that encourages vaccinations, following of health and safety protocols and healthy lifestyles, which it said mitigates spread of COVID.

The opposition also encouraged the government again to modify the testing requirements for travelers coming into The Bahamas.

It said RT-PCR testing is crucial given its reliability and reduced cost in the US, where most of The Bahamas’ visitors originate.