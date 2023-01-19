First recruits of National Youth Guard begin training in Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg welcomed the first group of recruits for the Bahamas National Youth Guard Program on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Police Training College, congratulating the young adults on becoming pace-setters in what is expected to grow into a premier natural disaster preparedness program in the country.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mario Bowleg told the over 80 recruits that they will determine how successful and established the program becomes in the future by the way they go through the three-month training course and become certified. He also noted that the commencement of the program is in keeping with a promise made in the Progressive Liberal Party’s 2021 Blueprint for change.

“We had made it known that it was our intent to put in place a National Youth Guard program, which would bring young people together, who would be trained and prepared to help the country respond to natural disasters of any kind,” said Bowleg.

“That program starts right here at the Police College in Grand Bahama. It will be a three-month training program and the first cohort of 100 young men and women from throughout the country, will learn the necessary skills, not just for life, but technical skills that will allow them to be in a position to respond to natural disasters.”

The National Youth Guard Program is geared toward young Bahamians between the ages of 18-25 and will be facilitated by officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Other agencies involved in the program, to create more cohesive training, include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Disaster Reconstruction Authority, and the Bahamas Red Cross.

The first crop of recruits arrived in Grand Bahama on Monday, January 16, 2023 via a Defence Force vessel. More than 80 participants from islands throughout The Bahamas were joined by other participants from Grand Bahama for the start of the program at the Grand Bahama-based Police Training College.

Bowleg indicated that this pilot program will see the young adults receive a stipend of $250 per week. Once completed, there will be an evaluation of the program to determine what, if any, changes would be needed before proceeding with future training programs.

The current budget allocated for this program, according to Bowleg, is $1.5 million.

Sandena Neely, Head of the Division of Youth, said the Bahamas National Youth Guard Program training will be a comprehensive program that will develop individuals to assist in every aspect of the country’s national disaster plan – from prevention and mitigation, all the way to response and recovery.

She added that for the three months of training, the recruits will participate in physical training, drills training with the defense and police force, instructions on character building, resilience, nationhood and citizenship, disaster management, shelter management, conservation training and classroom instruction.

“Once they’re done with the three months of training, they will go through a three-month internship in their respective islands throughout The Bahamas,” said Neely.

“Once they conclude that first six months, they will be on call, like reserves for two years. Whenever there is a disaster or emergency that may occur, these agencies who are partners and stakeholders will have a reservoir in the National Youth Guard to call upon for these young people to come and assist on their respective islands.”