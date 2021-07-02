FIRST NAMED HURRICANE FORMED: No forecasted impacted to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMS — Elsa, a storm now threatening the Windward Islands of the Caribbean, has become the first named hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season.

Earlier this morning, the National Hurricane Center advised that the tropical storm strengthened into a hurricane after sustained winds of 74 mph with a gust to 86 mph was reported near Barbados.

According to Bahamas Meteorology Forecaster Ian McKenzie, the storm is not expected to directly impact The Bahamas, though the southeastern islands may experience the outer-bands from the system.

He noted that the current projections of Elsa’s path indicate that it should pass the south of The Bahamas, once the high pressure system maintains a stronghold across the area.

As for today, there will be widespread showers, some may be heavy at times, as well as isolated thunderstorms, strong to severe at times.

McKenzie said chances of showers decrease on Saturday, though there may be some lingering showers across the northwest Bahamas.

Those showers are expected to return on Sunday with the passage of the Hurricane Elsa.

“We are moving at a pretty rapid pace, in terms of this season as it progresses along the second month, the fifth name storm,” McKenzie added.

“We’re in for quite a ride.”

He encouraged Bahamians to take advantage of government exemptions on hurricane supplies to prepare for the unpredictable season.

The NHC advised that hurricane conditions hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area in the Windward Islands for the next few hours.

Additionally, Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands within the tropical storm warning areas and are possible in the tropical storm watch areas later today.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for the southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic with conditions expected by late Saturday.

By Sunday, Elsa is forecasted to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and early Monday.

The NHC said “little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours”.

Maximum sustained winds of the storm are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts.