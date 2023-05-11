First in-person Cat Island Business Outlook set for May 18

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Conceived as a virtual conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cat Island Business Outlook (CIBO) is set to host its first in-person conference on Thursday, May 18 at Fernandez Bay Village, Smith’s Bay, Cat Island.

The conference, under the theme ‘Forward, Upward, Onward, Together’, is being held in celebration of The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of Independence.

The keynote address, “Forward, Upward, Onward, Together: A Bold Vision for Cat Island” will be delivered by Cat Island native the Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay.

“We believe that Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay are some of the best-kept secrets of our archipelago and that it is our national responsibility to support industry in those islands for the betterment of residents and the country at large,” said Joan Albury, TCL Group president and CIBO host.

“We have spent time talking to Cat Island residents to find out what are the strengths, challenges and opportunities on Cat Island. We have secured the participation of stakeholders with a keen interest in these islands and whose continual investments prove that our smaller Family Islands like Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay have something grand to offer,” Albury added.

In addition to the country’s government leader, presentations will be made by Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director of Tourism and Acting Director of Aviation, Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; Bacchus Rolle, MP, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Public

Works & Utilities; Tracey Boucher, Vice President of Engineering, Cable Bahamas Business Solutions; Kimwood Mott, Project Manager Digital Currency Implementation, Central Bank of The Bahamas; Nikita Shiel-Rolle, Founder & CEO, Young Marine Explorers & Cat Island Conservation Institute and a representative from the Lewis Family, part owners, Fernandez Bay Village.

The events moderators are Mark Daniels, Associate Principal – Environmental, BRON Limited and K Karlos Mackey, founder of Orange Creek Redevelopment Partnership.

Two panel discussions will be featured in the conference. The tourism and hospitality panel, moderated by Kerry Fountain, Executive Director, Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board, will feature Yvonne Rolle, Owner, Rollezz Beach Villas, and representatives from Ministry of Tourism and Western Air Limited.

A panel on heritage and stakeholder engagement will feature Danson King, Owner, Cat Island Experience Tours; Sidney Isaacs, Public Relations Officer, Cat Island Rake N Scrape Festival Association and other Cat Island stakeholders.

CIBO is part of TCL Group’s Bahamas Business Outlook (BBO) conference series which covers economic and social issues relevant to various islands of The Bahamas. Though focused on Cat Island, the conference also covers San Salvador and Rum Cay.

CIBO runs from 8:45 am to 3:30 pm on Thursday, May 18.