FIRING PETER TO HIRE PAUL?: Investigation launched into allegations of BTC foreign hires after redundancies

BTC denies knowledge of investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Department of Labour yesterday revealed that it has commenced an investigation into allegations that the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) is now seeking short and long-term work permits for Jamaicans after making a number of its technical staff redundant.

The Department of Labour said yesterday that in conjunction with the Department of Immigration, it has initiated an investigation into allegations that BTC is circumventing the perversions of Section 86 of the Industrial Relations Act by applying for and obtaining short/long-term work permits when there are qualified and available Bahamians to fill the vacancies.

Labour Director Robert Farquharson told Eyewitness News: “The allegations are that BTC has made a number of its technical staff redundant and are now seeking to obtain short-term and long-term work permits for Jamaicans and Barbadians to perform the same functions that the former employees were doing.

“Many of these employees remain unemployed.”

BTC said yesterday that it was not aware of any investigation by the Department of Labour or Immigration into any claims against the company.

The telecommunications company said: “We are not aware of any investigation by the Department of Labour or Immigration into any claims against BTC, nor has the company been made aware of any potential issues or breaches.

“BTC maintains a cordial working relationship with both entities and continues to adhere to the policies and procedures of both departments.”