Firing Back: Pintard responds to former PM Minnis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard responded to former Prime Minister and former party leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, who expressed concern that a one-day convention set for June 1st doesn’t give the FNM enough time to showcase the party’s talent and policies.

Pintard told reporters ahead of the morning session of Parliament that “if Minnis had a view, he should have been in that meeting.” Pintard added that the party’s council “has spoken.”

Last Thursday, the FNM announced its plans to host a one-day convention on June 1st. All 51 party positions are up for grabs. The nomination process starts today and closes on May 3.