Firefighters working around the clock to tame western blaze

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings announced that firefighters will continue efforts to extinguish a forest fire on the Coral Harbor and Airport Road overnight.

Flames have made their way to bushes near the main road, causing notable smoke and low visibility for motorists.

Firefighters have been attempting to tame the developing situation since they received reports of a forest fire shortly before 1pm on Monday afternoon. Officials dispatched 3 trucks to the scene shortly thereafter and determined that a road closure was necessary.

Police officials explained that these type of fires comes as no surprise and they will continue to monitor the fire as it spreads.