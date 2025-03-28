Firefighters still battling Coral Harbor bush fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Firefighters are still wrestling with an inferno which blackened the Coral Harbor area with billows of smoke yesterday; Chief Fire Officer, Demeris Armbrister confirmed as much to reporters on Friday morning.

The issue persists almost 24 hours after police notified reporters of that bush fire in Western New Providence just moments before 3:00PM on Thursday. Four units reportedly responded to the scene and there is expectation that additional units will be sent to assist with extinguishing the fire.

Commuters have complained about the fire since it erupted yesterday; given that the blaze has severely disrupted traffic flow in the area.

Armbrister advised motorists to exercise caution as they drive within that area.