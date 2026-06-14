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Firefighters contain late-night blaze at Junkanoo Beach

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers assigned to Fire Services have launched an investigation after a late-night fire caused extensive damage to a wooden structure at Junkanoo Beach on West Bay Street.

According to preliminary reports, police were alerted to the incident shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, 13th June 2026, prompting the dispatch of two fire units to the scene. Upon arrival, officers observed flames coming from the eastern section of the roof of a three-room, single-storey wooden structure.

Firefighters acted swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze, preventing further spread.

The fire caused extensive damage to the roof and resulted in smoke and heat damage to the building’s interior. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

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