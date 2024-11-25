Firearms seized, suspects arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 29-year-old male was arrested on Monday 25th November, 2024, after police seized a firearm at a bar on West Bay Street.

According to initial reports, officers acting on information arrived at the location shortly after 1:30 a.m. While inside the bar, they observed the suspect, who dropped an object upon seeing them as

they approached. Upon officers retrieving this object, it was confirmed to be an unloaded firearm.

Consequently, the suspect was arrested and taken into Police custody. Investigation continues.