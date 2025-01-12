Firearms seized in three separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In three (3) separate incidents, law enforcement officers confiscated a firearm, two of which resulted in arrests.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, 11th January 2025, around 3:15 p.m. on Canaan Lane, off Shirley Street. Initial reports indicate that police officers from Central Division were conducting mobile patrols when they observed two (2) males who fled upon seeing them. After a brief pursuit, both males were able to evade the police; however, officers returned to the area where the males were seen initially and conducted a thorough search of the area, where they discovered a firearm containing ammunition.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, 11th January 2025, during a joint operation involving police, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the Bahamas Department of Immigration.

Preliminary reports indicate that, while acting on information, the team executed a search warrant at a residence on Victoria Boulevard, off East Street South, shortly before midnight. A loaded firearm and a quantity of ammunition were discovered in the house, resulting in the arrests of four

occupants: a 56-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old man.

The final incident occurred early Sunday morning on January 12th, 2025, just before 4:00 a.m. According to initial reports, Northeastern Division Officers while on routine patrol on Arawak Avenue, off Jerome observed a male who fled upon seeing them. As a result, officers pursued and

was successful in apprehending the 27-year-old male and recovered a firearm.