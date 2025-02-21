Watch ILTV Live
Firearm seized, three arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Thursday, February 20, 2025, around 8:00 p.m., three individuals were arrested following the seizure of a high-powered firearm and ammunition.

According to preliminary reports, law enforcement officers from Operation Black Scorpion, supported by the Police Canine Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Mason Addition. During the search, they found a loaded high-powered firearm and ammunition, resulting in the arrest of a juvenile male and two women, aged 48 and 32.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

