Firearm recovered in Intelligence-led operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, 14th June, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m., officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion recovered a firearm off Prince Charles Highway while acting on intelligence.

According to the preliminary report, officers conducted a search of a property on Starwill Way and confiscated a firearm. No ammunition was recovered, and no arrests were made as the investigation continues.

Operation Black Scorpion is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.