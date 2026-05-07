Firearm discovered hidden in bushy area behind business in North Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Eleuthera seized an illegal firearm after conducting a search in the Bluff area of North Eleuthera on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 p.m. on May 6, 2026, officers acting on information searched a bushy area behind a business establishment. During the search, officers reportedly found an old stove.

After examining the appliance, officers discovered a firearm concealed beneath it. The weapon was seized and processed for evidential purposes.

Investigations continue.